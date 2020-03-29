Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Position Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Aspen Technology worth $27,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,695 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $95.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.75. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $142.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The firm had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.86.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

