Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 317.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 801,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,283,000 after acquiring an additional 101,134 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,811,000 after acquiring an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 479,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 401,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,727,000 after acquiring an additional 82,510 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $79.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.29 and its 200-day moving average is $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $111.46. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 76.46%. The company had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWI. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

