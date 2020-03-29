Ardor Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.42 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $31.42 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005831 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008029 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

