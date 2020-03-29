Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,424 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $8,606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 207,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARDX shares. Cowen started coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.90.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $77,861.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARDX opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. Ardelyx Inc has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a current ratio of 11.34.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

