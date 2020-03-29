Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $5.86 on Friday. Aravive has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87.

Get Aravive alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aravive in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.