Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Applied Genetic Technologies worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 35,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 41.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $3.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGTC. Chardan Capital upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

