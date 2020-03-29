Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.4%.

Shares of ARI opened at $8.94 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 57.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 68.82%. The company had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

ARI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Salvati acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $222,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 234,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,410.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

