Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Cut to $291.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $374.00 to $291.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.08.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $222.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78. Anthem has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.39.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $4,682,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 6.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 7.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $6,160,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

