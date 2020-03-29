Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Cut to $291.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $374.00 to $291.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.52% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.08.
Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $222.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78. Anthem has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.39.
In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $4,682,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 6.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 7.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $6,160,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
