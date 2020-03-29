Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,499 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Antares Pharma worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,099,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 114,825 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,090,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after buying an additional 765,130 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $3,445,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $2,548,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 354,871 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRS stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. Antares Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $37.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Antares Pharma Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, Director Marvin Samson sold 99,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $458,742.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,037.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

