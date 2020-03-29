Analyzing DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) and Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL)

DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) and Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DynTek and Heritage Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DynTek $169.82 million 0.09 $2.19 million N/A N/A Heritage Global $26.17 million 0.85 $3.90 million N/A N/A

Heritage Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DynTek.

Risk & Volatility

DynTek has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Global has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DynTek and Heritage Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DynTek 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares DynTek and Heritage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DynTek N/A N/A N/A Heritage Global 14.90% 43.53% 20.61%

Summary

Heritage Global beats DynTek on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

DynTek Company Profile

DynTek, Inc. provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions. The company also provides endpoint computing solutions, such as desktop and application, application and desktop virtualization, and desktop management solutions; and talent acquisition and staff augmentation solutions. In addition, it engages in value-added resale of hardware and software products. The company was formerly known as TekInsight, Inc. and changed its name to DynTek, Inc. in December 2001. DynTek, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services and the accounts receivable brokerage services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt. The company also provides value-added capital and financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

