Analysts Set Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Price Target at $40.63

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.63.

NUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

In other news, CEO Ritch N. Wood acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 153,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.79. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $583.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

