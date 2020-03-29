Analysts Set MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) PT at $18.25

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSGN shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $832,355.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 71.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSG Networks stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. MSG Networks has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.87.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $187.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MSG Networks will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

