Analysts Expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Itron posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $628.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITRI. ValuEngine raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

In related news, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $53,139.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $446,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631 over the last three months. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $32,984,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68,904 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITRI opened at $57.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Itron has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

