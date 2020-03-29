Analysts Anticipate Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) to Announce -$0.93 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) to report earnings per share of ($0.93) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.06). Revance Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.85) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.65) to ($3.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($1.73). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Revance Therapeutics.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $15.59 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $866.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

