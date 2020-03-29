Analysts Anticipate Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Post Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will announce $2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.49 and the lowest is $2.25. Celanese reported earnings of $2.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $10.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $11.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $13.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on CE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.63.

CE opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.83. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

