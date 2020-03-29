Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 91,095 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen stock opened at $198.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

