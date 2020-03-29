AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 256.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter worth about $1,266,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

AME opened at $71.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.93 and its 200-day moving average is $93.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

