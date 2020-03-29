American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Holdings Trimmed by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,745 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.14% of American Renal Associates worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARA. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Renal Associates by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in American Renal Associates by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Renal Associates by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 90,762 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Renal Associates by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in American Renal Associates by 260.9% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

American Renal Associates stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.32. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $206.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of American Renal Associates from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. American Renal Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

