American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Down 10.3%

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)’s share price fell 10.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $14.04, 50,631,071 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 79% from the average session volume of 28,310,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAL. Citigroup cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut American Airlines Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.57.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.85.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,524,173 shares of the airline’s stock worth $387,873,000 after acquiring an additional 73,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $358,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,149 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926,348 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $198,648,000 after purchasing an additional 443,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,207,365 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $177,757,000 after purchasing an additional 128,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,007,128 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $86,244,000 after purchasing an additional 444,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

