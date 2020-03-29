AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the February 27th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NIE stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,957,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD Company Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

