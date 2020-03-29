Alliance Global Partners Lowers Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) to Neutral

Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $4.00 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Harvest Health & Recreation alerts:

Shares of Harvest Health & Recreation stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Harvest Health & Recreation has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Health & Recreation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Health & Recreation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.