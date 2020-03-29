Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,220 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,993,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 129,644 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 264,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 36,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,920,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,323,000 after buying an additional 4,747,351 shares in the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AQN opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $439.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AQN. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

