Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 283.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,548 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEIS. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS opened at $50.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $78.49.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.23%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.