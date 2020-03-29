AC3 (AC3) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One AC3 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bibox, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, AC3 has traded down 5% against the dollar. AC3 has a total market cap of $147,302.49 and approximately $5.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AC3

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network . The official website for AC3 is ac3.io . AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Bibox and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

