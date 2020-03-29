ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Price Target Cut to $25.00

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on ABM. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.94.
NYSE ABM opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.33. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
In other ABM Industries news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $27,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 45.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after buying an additional 84,710 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after buying an additional 118,398 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ABM Industries
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.
