ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Price Target Cut to $25.00

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ABM. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.94.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

NYSE ABM opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.33. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $27,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 45.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after buying an additional 84,710 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after buying an additional 118,398 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.