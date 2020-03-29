94,490 Shares in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Bought by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 94,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aphria by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 259,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aphria by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter worth $740,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Aphria by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aphria by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 112,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 71,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

APHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Aphria in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.30 price target on shares of Aphria in a research note on Monday, January 20th. CIBC upgraded Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Aphria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

Aphria stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72. Aphria Inc has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $10.17.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aphria Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

