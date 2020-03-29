7,000 Shares in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $65,906,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,283,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,629 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,628,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,531,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,799,000 after purchasing an additional 826,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,228,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MMSI shares. Barrington Research cut Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $30.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $63.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $82,167.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at $164,441.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 6,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $247,531.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $425,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,969 shares of company stock worth $900,749. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

