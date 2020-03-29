42,000 Shares in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CarMax by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 58,014 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in CarMax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 39,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMX opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $103.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMX. Buckingham Research upped their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

