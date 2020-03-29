41,001 Shares in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Purchased by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Grupo Televisa SAB had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 4.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

