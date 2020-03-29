31,133 Shares in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Purchased by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

AMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

AMX opened at $12.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $18.03.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 27.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

