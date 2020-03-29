2,400 Shares in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,613,000 after buying an additional 584,622 shares during the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,774,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,431,000 after purchasing an additional 170,087 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $11,099,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 200,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 96,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at $5,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $29,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

CVNA stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.87. Carvana Co has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $115.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.28%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CVNA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

