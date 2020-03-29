20,326 Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 105,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 35,064 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,800,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.05 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31.

