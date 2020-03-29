1,688 Shares in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 100,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 66,792 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,509,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,608,000 after purchasing an additional 695,112 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $32,481,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAGP. ValuEngine downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James cut Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Shares of PAGP opened at $6.03 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Greg L. Armstrong bought 70,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,118,780.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,745,812 shares in the company, valued at $27,828,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Sinnott bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $436,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,368 shares in the company, valued at $325,854.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 376,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,743. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

