1,402 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

In other news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

MPW stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.