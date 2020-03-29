1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the February 27th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised 1347 Property Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of 1347 Property Insurance stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. 1347 Property Insurance has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $5.92.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

