1,171 Shares in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,171 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Imperial Oil by 4,186.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Imperial Oil by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Imperial Oil by 588.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1666 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.