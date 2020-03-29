1,145 Shares in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

ON has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 686,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,160,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $242,581.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 676,900 shares in the company, valued at $17,260,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 218,338 shares of company stock worth $5,049,735 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.18. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

