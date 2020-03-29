105,900 Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 105,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $230,036,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,750,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,099 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,980,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,917 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,149,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4,994.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,226,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,857 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMH. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

NYSE AMH opened at $23.13 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie G. Heim acquired 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.68 per share, with a total value of $74,980.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,400,396 shares of company stock valued at $39,272,298. Company insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

