$0.21 EPS Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $354.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.52 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 7.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AHT shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $85.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 21,079 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

