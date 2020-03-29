$0.20 EPS Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.33. Callon Petroleum posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Callon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $264.03 million, a PE ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 200,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,225,238.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,344,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,868.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,750 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,904 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

