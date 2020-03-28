ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ZIX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.75.

ZIX stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. ZIX has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.60.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). ZIX had a positive return on equity of 49.28% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZIX news, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $242,726.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $424,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,666 shares in the company, valued at $847,677.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZIX by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 78,133 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ZIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZIX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,852 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ZIX by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 81,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ZIX by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 158,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

