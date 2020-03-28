ZCore (ZCR) 1-Day Volume Hits $8,463.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. ZCore has a total market cap of $158,402.51 and approximately $8,463.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $50.98, $7.50 and $24.43. During the last week, ZCore has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,738,441 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash . ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $10.39, $20.33, $18.94, $32.15, $13.77, $7.50, $51.55, $5.60, $24.68, $24.43 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

