Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) to Hold

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PCRFY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Panasonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Panasonic from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of PCRFY stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Panasonic has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.58 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

