Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Get Athenex alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATNX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athenex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Athenex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.71.

Athenex stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $614.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. Athenex has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $21.11.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 122.25% and a negative return on equity of 86.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rudolf Kwan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Also, Director Manson Fok acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,969,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,279,665.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $998,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 694.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athenex (ATNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.