Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Investar posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.21 million. Investar had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 8.51%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $120.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.19. Investar has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $26.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

In related news, Director Robert Chris Jordan purchased 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $38,922.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at $794,014.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $319,331. 9.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Investar by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 172,796 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 506,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Investar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Investar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

