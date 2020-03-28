Zacks: Analysts Expect Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) to Post -$0.92 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) will post ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Braves Group Series C’s earnings. Liberty Braves Group Series C posted earnings per share of ($1.39) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Braves Group Series C will report full year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.11) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liberty Braves Group Series C.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series C alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BATRK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

BATRK stock opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $759.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.85. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,920,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 297,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 279,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.