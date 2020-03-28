Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Yunji from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Yunji from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Yunji from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YJ. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yunji in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Yunji in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Yunji in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Yunji in the fourth quarter valued at about $711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YJ opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.95 million and a P/E ratio of -6.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. Yunji has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $351.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yunji will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

