XRP (XRP) Price Up 7.9% This Week

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. XRP has a total market cap of $7.41 billion and $2.71 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Bitfinex and Exrates. During the last seven days, XRP has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XRP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.81 or 0.02522946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00195224 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00042158 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033632 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00102699 BTC.

About XRP

XRP’s launch date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,030,755 coins and its circulating supply is 43,906,191,900 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Binance, Altcoin Trader, HitBTC, BitMarket, Sistemkoin, Korbit, Ripple China, ZB.COM, BTC Trade UA, Bitfinex, BX Thailand, Instant Bitex, LiteBit.eu, Coinhub, Coinsuper, Exmo, BitFlip, Coinrail, Bithumb, Cryptomate, Bits Blockchain, Bitbns, OKEx, Cryptohub, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, C2CX, Bitinka, Upbit, MBAex, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Independent Reserve, Tripe Dice Exchange, Gate.io, BitBay, Kuna, Bittrex, RippleFox, Braziliex, FCoin, BCEX, Koineks, ABCC, Bitso, CEX.IO, BtcTurk, Poloniex, DragonEX, Covesting, B2BX, Indodax, CoinEgg, Bitbank, Huobi, CoinBene, OpenLedger DEX, Kraken, Ovis, Bitstamp, Stellarport, Coinsquare, Liquid, WazirX, OTCBTC, LakeBTC, Gatehub, Zebpay, Koinex, Vebitcoin, Exrates, Coinone, GOPAX, Fatbtc, Bitsane, CoinFalcon, Coinbe, DigiFinex, BTC Markets and Bitlish. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.