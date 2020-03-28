Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,042 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,196,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,155,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 52,758 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 899,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 125,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 441,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,532,000 after buying an additional 155,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XHR. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $10.41 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $282.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.56 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.23%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

