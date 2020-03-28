Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,922 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter valued at $30,699,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 82.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 201,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WYND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

WYND opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.63. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

